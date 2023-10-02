ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman accused in a deadly June crash was indicted by a Grand Jury last week on two charges: Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle and Bribery.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 11:17 p.m. on June 12, officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Grandview after witnesses called 911 and said that the driver of a Lexus was trying to run from the scene. The driver, later identified as Cordero, was quickly detained and reportedly offered sexual favors to those investigating the crash in exchange for not being arrested.

Investigators said Cordero was traveling northbound on Grandview when she rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze that was stopped at a red light. Two children inside the Cruze, ages one-month and one-year-old, as well as the 19-year-old driver, were taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. OPD said the infant’s injuries were life-threatening; the baby was later air-lifted to a Lubbock hospital where she died several days later.

According to an affidavit, Cordero admitted to drinking shots of tequila at a local hotel and said she knew she shouldn’t be driving.

Cordero was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center last Friday and released the same day; she’s expected to appear in court on October 10.