ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Saturday night after investigators said she caused a disturbance in a busy intersection. The entire scene was caught on camera and posted to social media in a video that has been shared hundreds of times.

Around 9:27 p.m. on July 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the area of 42nd Street and Grandview after the driver of a white Cadillac was seen speeding and turning circles in the intersection while traffic stalled and drivers tried to avoid a collision. One witness said the driver in question tried to crash into their vehicle amid the chaos.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Blanca Carrasco. Investigators said when they tried to take Carrasco into custody, she refused to comply and resisted. While Carrasco was being transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, she reportedly threatened to the officer and said she was going to kill him after she got out of jail. She’s been charged with Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, and Retaliation.

Carrasco remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on a combined $17,000 bond.