ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Monday after investigators said she was allegedly caught driving a stolen motorized grocery cart on Loop 338. Destinee Johnson, 28, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 5:25 p.m. on August 28, officers were called to the west service road of Loop 338 and W 14th Street after witnesses spotted a woman accused of theft driving away from the scene in an unusual getaway vehicle. Investigators said Johnson was allegedly caught on camera stealing a suitcase, boots, miscellaneous clothing, and pepper spray, as well as a shopping cart from the west side Walmart. In all, investigators said Johnson drove away with more than $2,900 worth of stolen goods.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $4,000.