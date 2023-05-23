ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman accused last year following the death of her seven-month-old son is back in jail after her bond was revoked late last week.

According to court documents, ASAP Bail Bonding told the court that Leyla Grace Pierson, 19, had left Fort Stockton, where she had been living, and did not report her new address as required. Judge Denn Whalen issued a warrant for her arrest, and she was taken into custody on May 22.

Pierson and her boyfriend, Kameron Gammage, 24, were arrested in July of last year after officers with the Odessa Police Department as well as Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Brady Station Apartments at 4421 E 52nd Street after their baby was found unresponsive. According to an affidavit, baby Logan was dead by the time helped arrived. Investigators said the baby boy had “heavy” bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple bruises along the top of the baby’s head. An autopsy also revealed the seven-month-old had also been strangled.

In September 2022, Gammage pled guilty to Murder and to Injury to a Child and was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years. Meanwhile, Pierson was indicted by a Grand Jury on two counts of Injury to a Child, a first-degree felony. She was released on a combined $200,000 bond last December.Pierson remained in the Ector County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon and is again facing bonds totaling $200,000.