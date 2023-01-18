ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after officers said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel in a vehicle that stalled on the train tracks. Brandy Zamorano, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:00 p.m. on January 16, officers found a black Mercedes-Benz C-Class stuck on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of S Dixie Boulevard. Officers said the driver, later identified as Zamorano, was pressing the accelerator trying to drive off the tracks when they asked her to step out of the vehicle.

Investigators said Zamorano “stumbled” from the car and appeared intoxicated, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. She reportedly submitted to a series of field sobriety tests which she did not successfully complete. Zamorano then agreed to a breathalyzer test which measured a blood alcohol content of .177 and .172, the legal limit in Texas in .08.

Zamorano was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $2,000 bond.