ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a home, stole some jewelry, and fell asleep on the kitchen floor. Maria Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:45 a.m. on March 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on E 38th Street after someone reported a break-in. At the scene, officers found the side fence of the property has been “forcefully” knocked over and the back door of the home had been forced open as well.

Inside the home, police found a woman, later identified as Rodriguez, asleep on the kitchen floor. Next to the sleeping woman, police found two bags containing jewelry belonging to the homeowner. They also found two Texas Driver’s Licenses and a Mastercard belonging to other people inside the bags. Rodriguez told police she didn’t know the people listed on the cards.

Rodriguez was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was still in custody as of Thursday morning. She is being held on a $24,000 bond. Jail records also showed Rodriguez has been arrested multiple times since 2009 for charges such as drunk driving, theft, and assault.