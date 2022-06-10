MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A West Texas woman is on edge and warning others tonight after she said she witnessed someone putting an AirTag on her car. She chose to remain anonymous.

“Some people have no shame in doing stuff like this in broad daylight, because I mean, four o’clock in the afternoon, no body should be having to panic or worry about something like this or watch this happen to them.”

The Lubbock woman and her boyfriend were driving separate cars through Monahans when they stopped at a Pilot Gas station and went inside to buy food. She said six people were giving her an uneasy feeling, and followed her to a parking spot.

She said some of them followed her into the store while the others stood by her car.

“I looked at my car, I tapped my boyfriend and I was like ‘look, that guy’s reaching under my car’.”

She said when she left the gas station, she got a notification on her iPhone that detected an air tag in her car that said someone else was able to view her location.

She removed the tag and since then has not seen the people who placed it under her car.

Now, she said she wants her story heard so that other women know this can happen.

“Those who have younger children that this is happening to are aware of what’s going on and like girls in general and I think every one in general just needs to be careful and stay aware of their surroundings.”

Monahans Police said this fortunately isn’t common in the area, but it has become a major concern throughout the state.

Monahans Police Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant, Jeremy Kines, said, “In Monahans we have not had an issue with this, and I’m knocking on wood right now so it doesn’t start, but it is something that were aware of as law enforcement that it has been happening, it kind of seems to be more prevalent.”

Lieutenant Kines also said there is unfortunately a certain target with situations like this.

“It’s more susceptible to either women travelling alone, younger women or families, but the things you kind of watch for, are people following your car, people around your cars when you’re parked away from them that sort of thing,” emphasized Lieutenant Kines.

He recommends downloading apps like tracker detect which tracks air tags. You can download them on non-Apple phones as well.

He said the most important thing to do if you find yourself in this situation is don’t go home, instead go to a law enforcement agency or somewhere where there’s a lot of people, and remove the tag.