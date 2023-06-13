ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Monday night after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that injured two children. Daisy Cordero, 36, has been charged with Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injuries, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injuries, and Bribery.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 11:17 p.m. on June 12, officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Grandview after witnesses called 911 and said that the driver of a Lexus was trying to run from the scene. The driver, later identified as Cordero, was quickly detained.

Investigators said Cordero was traveling northbound on Grandview when she rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze that was stopped at a red light. Two children inside the Cruze, ages one-month and one-year-old, as well as the 19-year-old driver, were taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. OPD said the infant’s injuries were life-threatening; the baby was later air-lifted to a Lubbock hospital.

Cordero remained in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon; her bond has not yet been set. The investigation is ongoing.