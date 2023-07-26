ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman from Presidio County pleaded guilty in a federal court in Alpine to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Cherakee Lee Perez, 33, provided a negative declaration during a Customs and Border Patrol vehicle inspection at the Presidio Port of Entry, from Mexico into the United States. Authorities said a narcotic detection canine discovered more than three dozen packages hidden in the vehicle. 29 of the packages contained about 4.5 kilograms, or almost 10 pounds, of methamphetamine, with the other 13 packages containing about seven kilograms, or around 15 and a half pounds of fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Perez is scheduled to be sentenced on October 23rd, facing a penalty of 10 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Greenbaum prosecuting the case.