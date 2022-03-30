BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Nexstar)- Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, March 28, the Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance on the Hot Springs Canyon Trail. Rangers responding to the scene found a 53-year-old woman in medical distress. The woman, who has not been identified, and her family had been hiking in the area, a news release stated.

Rangers immediately called for further support and began CPR. An AED was applied, and CPR was continued for more than an hour, but all attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss” stated Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz, “And our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

Daily temperatures in Big Bend are now beginning to exceed 100 degrees. As the hotter months approach, Park Rangers are reminding all visitors to be aware of the dangers of extreme heat. Hikers should be prepared to carry and drink one gallon of water per day, and to plan on being off desert trails by noon.