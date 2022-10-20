MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his wife and then injured her with a knife she was holding to defend herself. Cory McCraw. 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Interfering with an Emergency Call.

According to an affidavit, on October 18, 911 operators received a call from a man who said that a woman had knocked on his door and asked him to call 911. The woman said she would be waiting for police at a nearby grocery store.

Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Officer arrived at the store in the 5000 block of South County Road 1200 and met a woman in a bath robe. Deputies said the victim had swollen injuries to her face, as well as multiple cuts to her hands.

According to the victim, she and her husband, identified as McCraw, had visited a local bar earlier in the evening; the woman said she told McCraw it was time to leave, but he refused. She said she then hitched a ride with someone and arrived home around midnight- that’s when she began throwing McCraw’s belongings out of their home. The victim said she then when to bed and was awakened by McCraw around 2:45 a.m.

The victim said McCraw was angry that he had to walk home and angered further when he saw his things had been thrown outside. McCraw reportedly punched his wife and then grabbed her phone from her hands as she was trying to call 911 for help. The woman stated as the argument progressed, she got back in bed and grabbed a knife from under her pillow to use to defend herself- she said she doesn’t normally sleep with a knife under her pillow but placed it there that evening because of McCraw’s “actions” at the bar.

The woman said she was lying on her stomach, holding the knife, when McCraw jumped on her back. McCraw then discovered she was holding a weapon and reportedly grabbed the victim’s hand and began closing it around the blade, causing multiple injuries to the victim’s hand in the process. The victim said she told McCraw he was going to cut off her fingers if he continued, she then used her other hand to try and get away and ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Investigators visited the couple’s home after speaking with the victim and found McCraw throwing his wife’s belongings outside. When McCraw saw the deputies arrive, he reportedly walked away and refused to speak with them. Eventually, McCraw was taken into custody without incident. He remained behind bars as of Thursday morning; his bond has been set at a combined $77,000.