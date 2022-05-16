ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she slapped a pregnant family member. Edner Johnson, 38, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to an arrest affidavit, on May 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 200 block of N Dixie Boulevard to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, police spoke with Johnson who reportedly admitted to slapping the victim in the face at least three times during a verbal argument. Johnson said she knew the victim was pregnant with her grandchild at the time of the assault. According to police, the victim had visible injuries to her face.

Johnson was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $15,000 bond.