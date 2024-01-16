ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested during a traffic stop, after a witnessing officer allegedly saw her strike a parked vehicle before leaving the scene.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 13, a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop after witnessing the driver of a Chevrolet truck strike a parked vehicle in a private drive at the Jimbo’s Garage, a bar located in the 2700 block of John Ben Shepperd Parkway.

The officer at the scene said he made contact with Adaly Lujan Gardea, who was reportedly “nervous” and smelled strongly of alcohol. The police report states that Gardea admitted to striking a vehicle in the parking lot of Jimbo’s Garage and leaving the area as well as being in possession of a firearm inside her vehicle.

Officers at the scene said Gardea agreed to a field sobriety test, during which she allegedly revealed at least eight clues, or signs of intoxication. Gardea was arrested and taken to Ector County Law Enforcement Center where was later released on a combined $2,500. She’s been charged with Unlawfully Carrying of Weapons, Driving while Intoxicated, and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle.