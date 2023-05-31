ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Tulia, Texas woman was arrested last weekend after officers with the Odessa Police Department said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and got her car stuck on the train tracks. Cora Hoggard, 24, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container.

According to an OPD report, around 4:07 a.m. on May 28, officers responded to the 2200 block of NE Loop 338 to investigate after a Citizens on Patrol officer called to report that a vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer, was stuck on the train tracks. When officers arrived on the scene, they met with Hoggard and said she smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and was unsteady on her feet. Hoggard told investigators that she became stuck after trying to make a U-turn; she said she drove off the road, through the grass and rocks, before stopping on the tracks.

When asked if she’d been drinking, Hoggard allegedly told officers she’d had three beers before getting behind the wheel. Inside her vehicle, officers reportedly found an open can of beer as well.

Investigators said Hoggard was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests, and although she initially agreed to take a breathalyzer test, she ultimately declined. Hoggard was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $1,500 bond.