ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her girlfriend. Rebecca Warrington, 39, has been charged with Assault.

According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 6900 block of Cross B Road to investigate after someone called to report two women fighting. At the scene, officers found one woman covered in blood.

Officers spoke with the victim who said her girlfriend, identified as Warrington, assaulted her after reading some text messages the victim received from another woman. The victim said Warrington threw her to the ground and punched her multiple times. Officers noted the victim had swelling and cuts on her face that were consistent with “blunt force” trauma.

Warrington was later found hiding under a truck. When questioned, Warrington reportedly “bragged” about hitting her girlfriend. Warrington was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $2,500 bond.