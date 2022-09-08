ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she was high on drugs and assaulted her boyfriend. Brittany Higgins, 26, has been charged with Assault.

According to court documents, on August 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1600 block of E 6th Street after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. At the scene, officers found the front door of the home open and could hear a woman inside screaming “let me go”.

Inside the home, officers found the victim holding his girlfriend, identified as Higgins.

The officers separated the couple and then spoke with the victim who was sporting a bruised and swollen eye, as well as scratches on both his arms. The victim stated that Higgins had been sober for several years, but recently started using methamphetamines again. He said in the past, when high on the drug, Higgins had “episodes” in which she became violent.

He said during her “episode” that day, Higgins punched him in the face several times and then tried to leave. The victim stated that he grabbed Higgins to try and keep her from leaving and that is what the officers saw when they entered the home.

Higgins reportedly admitted she goes through “violent episodes” and admitted she hit her boyfriend in the face and threw rocks at his car. Higgins was arrested and taken to the Ector County Detention Center where she was later released on a $2,500 bond.