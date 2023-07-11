ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly provided alcohol to a group of teens at a party that ended with shots fired. Emily Rubio, 25, has been charged with Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to Minors.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 4:53 a.m. on July 9, officers were called to the 1100 block of W 25th Street after shots were fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found several teens and young adults, aged 15-20, in the yard surrounding the home. Investigators said the partygoers smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.

Inside the home, owned by Rubio, investigators said they found “copious” amounts of alcohol. Rubio reportedly told OPD that she didn’t know providing alcohol to minors was illegal.

Rubio was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $2,000 bond. It is unclear if anyone is facing charges from firing a gun.