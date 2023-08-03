ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after a witness found the woman’s dog dead and called 911 for help. Christine Arnold, 43, has been charged with animal cruelty.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 9:40 p.m. on August 1, officers with the Odessa Animal Control were called to a home in the 1400 block of N Jackson Avenue to investigate after a Pitbull that was chained to the base of a doghouse was found dead. Investigators said the dog was in full rigor mortis and had been dead for several hours by the time they arrived.

The animal’s owner, identified as Arnold, said she, or someone in her family last fed and watered the dog about 24 hours prior. When investigators checked the water bowl, they said it was dry and covered in a large layer of dry dirt.

OPD said the high for the day was 101 degrees and the pup reportedly dug holes in the dirt trying to find a “cool” spot to rest. Arnold allegedly told investigators that the dog would frequently get inside its water bowl to cool off and that the water was often spilled or “polluted”. The pool it once used had blown away and not been replaced, the report stated.

Arnold was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $6,000 bond.