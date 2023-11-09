ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last weekend after her common-law husband accused her of confronting him in the shower with a knife. Cinthia Molina, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, around 7:30 a.m. on November 5, deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 11000 block of W Westmark Street. At the scene, a man told investigators that his wife, identified as Molina, broke into their bathroom through a locked door and pulled him out of a shower while holding a knife.

The man said her and Molina both fell amid a struggle and that he grabbed the knife away from her and threw it in the tub. Investigators said the man had red marks on his neck from where Molina grabbed his necklace to force him from the shower.

Molina was arrested at the scene and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold and a $25,000 bond.