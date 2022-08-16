ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested late last week on a warrant after police said she broke into a home and attacked a victim last month. Erika Lopez, 19, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony.

According to court documents, on July 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on N Jackson to investigate after a woman called 911 and said Lopez and another woman, who was not named in the affidavit, had broken into her home. At the scene, officers found an injured victim and a broken front door.

The victim told investigators that Lopez approached her home causing a disturbance. She said she locked her door to keep Lopez from entering, but Lopez reportedly forced her way into the house. Meanwhile, the victim said she hid in the bathroom behind another locked door- that is when Lopez began banging on the door and tried to force her way inside using a metal object similar to rebar.

Lopez reportedly stabbed multiple holes into the door and eventually broke the door down. She then hit the victim in the head, causing scalp and facial injuries. The woman was later taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Multiple witnesses to the incident confirmed the victim’s account of the situation and a warrant was issued for Lopez’s arrest. Lopez was taken into custody on August 12- she remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon on a $75,000 bond.