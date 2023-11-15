ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The tables were turned on one Odessa woman last night after she called 911 for help and ended up arrested instead. Erin Rae Gary, 43, has been charged with two counts of Terroristic Threat of Family Member.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:47 p.m. on November 14, officers were called to the area of 13th and Kelly after Gary called 911 and said her ex-girlfriend had stolen her vehicle and was going to help “kill her kid”. In the 800 block of N Belmont, officers found a 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man walking southbound and said the pair were being followed by Gary; all three people were questioned as part of the investigation into a disturbance.

Both Gary’s ex-girlfriend and her 19-year-old son told investigators that there had been an argument inside their trailer home and both alleged that Gary had threatened to kill them. They said they left the home on foot after Gary levied her threats because they feared she would harm them; they also said Gary followed them outside with a knife she’d grabbed from the kitchen on her way out the door.

When investigators asked Gary if she’d threatened her family, she said she couldn’t remember but did admit to having a knife that she’d later thrown into a nearby yard. Gary was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon on an unknown bond.