MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after police said she broke into her ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked her. Nicole Garcia, 30, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony.

According to an affidavit, on July 15, a deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on WCR 120 to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, the deputy met with the victim and her mother who said Garcia had forced her way into the home in search of her ex.

The victim’s mother said she caught Garcia trying to enter the home through a back window. When she opened a nearby door to confront her, Garcia pushed her and then entered through the door. Garcia reportedly then began yelling for her ex while she searched the home trying to find her.

A few minutes later, the mother said she heard crying and yelling coming from a bathroom. She forced the door open and found her daughter on the floor. The mother said she tried to push Garcia away from her daughter and that Garcia lashed out and punched her in the shoulder. The woman said Garcia then tried to kick her daughter and she got between her daughter and Garcia and the kick landed on her knee instead.

The deputy then spoke with the victim who said she and Garcia began arguing about a phone call and that is when Garcia came and attacked her. The woman said Garcia punched and kicked her multiple times and the deputy stated the victim had injuries consistent with the attack.

When the deputy asked Garcia what happened, she reportedly said she never hit her ex, but said she did push her and that she fell into the bathtub. Garcia was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on a $25,000 bond.