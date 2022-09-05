ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she assaulted an Odessa police officer following a disturbance. 23-year-old Kennedy Daniels has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer.

According to an affidavit, on August 31, officers were called to the 300 block of N Kelly to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found Daniels in the middle of the roadway arguing with her boyfriend. Investigators said Daniels was yelling, but her words did not make any sense. They asked Daniels to get out of the road, but she refused.

Officers then asked her several more times to move- again, she refused to comply. That is when two officers tried to detain her, and she reportedly bit one of the officers leaving behind redness and bruising.

Daniels was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Monday morning on a $25,000 bond.