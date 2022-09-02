ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she assaulted her uncle and threatened to stab him during an argument late last month. Tamikka Sims, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on August 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Doran Drive to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, investigators met with Sims’ uncle who said they were arguing when Sims grabbed a clothes hanger and began hitting him. He said Sims then grabbed a pocketknife and threatened to stab him.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw the assault and officers stated the victim had visible marks where he was hit with the hanger. Sims then admitted to the assault and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Friday afternoon on a $25,000 bond.