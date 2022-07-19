MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after police said she assaulted her ex-girlfriend with a crowbar. Sharana Jenkins, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, on July 16, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Playa De Pueblo apartments to investigate after a woman called 911 to report the attack. Officers met with the victim who said her ex-girlfriend, identified as Jenkins, had come to visit when a verbal argument turned physical. The victim said Jenkins grabbed her by the hair and dragged her from her apartment and into the parking lot where she then punched her in the face several times.

The victim said when she started trying to defend herself, Jenkins then grabbed a crowbar from the trunk of her car, which was parked two spaces away, and hit her in the hit. Jenkins then reportedly smashed the back window of the victim’s car before driving away. Officers stated the victim had visible injuries from the attack, including a swollen lip and a wound to her temple.

While officers were on the scene, Jenkins returned to the apartment and was detained by police. Jenkins reportedly admitted to hitting her ex-girlfriend and to damaging the woman’s car but claimed she did so in self-defense and that the victim was the one who started the argument. However, officers said Jenkins had no injuries to support her claim and notes that her answers to their questions were “vague”.

Officers then helped the victim apply for a protective order and then took Jenkins to the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on a $50,000 bond.