ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King.

The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a 2nd degree felony.

Around 7:00, OPD responded to the intersection of E 42nd Street and N Grandview in reference to a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim was standing in the left turn lane in the 1900 block of E. 42nd Street when a red vehicle, traveling eastbound, struck the victim in the left turn lane and then left the scene, turning northbound on N. Grandview.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was a Toyota Corolla driven by Contreras. She was later arrested without incident. A mug shot for Contreras was not immediately available.

