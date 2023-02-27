BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a shooting that happened at the YMCA earlier this month. 39-year-old Chasiti Stevens has been charged with Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence and Hindering Apprehension/Prosecution of a Known Felon. A mugshot for Stevens was not immediately available.

Stevens’ arrest comes on the heels of the arrest of five teens charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The shooting happened around 4:14 p.m. on February 2 at the YMCA located at 801 S. Owens Street. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen being tended to by YMCA staff. The young man was then taken to the hospital and was later flown to Lubbock for care, his current condition in unknown.

Investigators said the victim, who has not been identified, was standing outside the YMCA with another teen when a silver-colored Chevrolet Impala drove by. The teen standing with the victim has been accused of opening fire on the Impala; a passenger in the Impala, also thought to be a teen, returned fire, striking the 19-year-old victim, Big Spring PD said.

While still on scene, the mother of the teen driver of the Impala returned to the scene driving the vehicle involved in the shooting and told investigators that her son was a part of the altercation. The vehicle was seized as evidence and officers said the shooting appears to be an ongoing feud between the people involved.

Big Spring PD said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant John Haynes at (432) 264-2558 or Crime Stoppers at (432)263-TIPS.