ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she got drunk and assaulted her daughter. Veronica Lara, 50, has been charged with family violence.

According to an affidavit, on June 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3300 block of Sherbrook Road to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers observed an “active disturbance”; family members were physically holding Lara down in a chair because of her “violent behavior”.

Officers tried to speak with Lara and said she was “highly intoxicated”. She reportedly told investigators that she had been assaulted by her daughter.

Witnesses however, told a different story. They said Laura’s daughter arrived home and found her mother drunk and that Lara initiated the physical fight by hitting her daughter in the head and face. The witnesses said they had to intervene and pull Lara off her daughter. Officers noted the victim had redness and bruising from the attack.

Lara was then taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was released a day later on a deferred payment plan.