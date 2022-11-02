MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted a man and a police officer following a disturbance at a local hotel. Alazay Mancha, 23, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault on a Peace Officer.

According to court documents, on October 27, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a hotel on S Midkiff Road after a man called 911 and stated that an intoxicated woman had destroyed his hotel room amid an argument. At the scene, investigators found a victim, a suspect, identified as Mancha, and another woman inside a room- the trio was separated for questioning and investigators said Mancha was slurring her words and became upset under questioning.

Mancha was placed in handcuffs after admitting to drinking prior to the fight and was taken to a patrol car to wait as the investigation continued.

A victim told officers that Mancha left the hotel room for a while and became upset when she returned and found another woman in the room. That’s when she reportedly punched the victim multiple times and bit him on the arm. The victim stated he did not want to press charges against Mancha, but investigators took her into custody anyway.

While Mancha was being transported to the Midland County Detention Center, she reportedly began to kick and spit at the arresting officer- she allegedly continued spitting throughout the booking process and became resistant when jail staff tried to fit her with a mask to prevent the spitting. She remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon; her bond has been set at $6,000.