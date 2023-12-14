ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested a woman last weekend after investigators said she assaulted a bar patron with a beer bottle and left her with “severe” injuries. Dariana Toscano has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Public Intoxication.

According to an OPD report, around 12:17 a.m. on December 10, an officer working at Redzone, a bar located at 2101 E 8th Street, saw an assault victim being escorted out of the bar. The officer said the woman was bleeding from a “severe” laceration to the top of her head. The victim told the investigator that she was assaulted by an unknown woman inside the bar and that the suspect was still inside the establishment.

Inside the bar, a witness pointed out the suspect, later identified as Toscano. Toscano denied assaulting anyone, but investigators reviewed security video of the incident and said Toscano was caught on camera throwing a glass beer bottle that struck the victim in the head.

Toscano was arrested for the assault and also for being “highly intoxicated in a public place and was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for booking. At the detention center, officers also found a baggie of cocaine inside the suspect’s bra, resulting in a possession charge.

Jail records show that Toscano has since been released from custody on a combined $27,332 surety bond.