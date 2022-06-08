ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she stalked and threatened her daughter. Amy Burton, 40, has been charged with Stalking, a third-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 8800 block of Rice Avenue to investigate after someone called 911 and said Burton wasn’t allowed on the property and was refusing to leave. At the scene, officers found Burton asleep in the backseat of a vehicle parked in front of the house. Burton refused to speak with police when confronted.

Officers then spoke with Burton’s daughter, who lives in the home on Rice Avenue. The daughter said her mom had been parking in front of her home and screaming about her other two children. Those children, the daughter stated, had been placed in her care by Child Protective Services. The daughter said her mom had been coming to her home regularly and had recently been issued a Criminal Trespass warning.

The daughter said Burton had been making threats to her and her family, stating she was going to “get a gun and use it on the people keeping her kids” from her. Burton’s daughter showed officers video footage of several occasions when Burton had parked outside the home.

Investigators then searched for records on Burton and discovered she’d been given a trespass warning in March after she refused to leave and tried to file government documents to make it look like she lived there. In April, Burton reportedly called 911 and requested an ambulance for the children, her daughter said she had to cancel that call because the children did not need medical help. In September of 2021, Burton was charged after stealing a vehicle from the Rice Avenue address. Again, in May of 2021, Burton was warned by police after she was caught sleeping outside the home. And in April of 2019, Burton reportedly broke a window in the home while disputing CPS custody of her children.

Further investigation revealed Burton had been convicted of assault and criminal trespass in May of 2020. She was also convicted in July of 2021 for making a terroristic threat against her family; that conviction was from outside Ector County. Jail records indicated Burton has been arrested multiple times since 2002 on multiple charges of assault as well as injuring a child, car theft, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

Burton was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $1,500 bond.