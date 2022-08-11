ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odesa woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old boy. Angelia Bodwell, 31, has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Sexual Performance of a Child.

According to court records, on August 2, investigators with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a father who was concerned about the relationship between Bodwell and his son. The teen’s mother later told investigators she was aware that Bodwell and her son were “talking” but denied that the relationship was a sexual one. The teen admitted the relationship was “romantic”, but also denied he and Bodwell had been sexually intimate.

However, when investigators spoke with Bodwell, she reportedly admitted to being in a physical and sexual relationship and said she and the boy had been intimate on several occasions.

Because the teen is under the age of 18, investigators requested a warrant to arrest Bodwell. She was taken into custody on August 9 and later released on a combined $75,000 bond.