ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a woman who said the suspect, identified as Greyhatt, had gotten into her liquor cabinet at some point in the evening. She said Greyhatt then started an argument with a man identified as the suspect’s brother.

Police then stepped out onto the back porch where they found the brother sitting on top of, and restraining, the suspect. He told police that Greyhatt had attacked him and he didn’t want to let her up for fear she would “become combative again”.

Officers said when they tried to speak with the suspect, she was uncooperative. According to the affidavit, Greyhatt appeared to be drunk; her eyes were bloodshot and red and she smelled strongly of alcohol.

The victim said at some point during the night, Greyhatt became agitated. When the victim asked the suspect to calm down, she attacked him, according to the affidavit. Officers said the victim had multiple cuts on his left arm as well as a large cut on his right palm that was actively bleeding.

Greyhatt was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she is being held on a $2,500 bond. According to jail records, Greyhatt was also arrested and charged with assault in September of last year.