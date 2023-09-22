ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman previously jailed after she allegedly tried to run over her boyfriend is facing another charge in connection with an incident in May. Kimberly Nicole Morgan, 31, has also been charged with Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on May 30, an alleged victim contacted the Odessa Police Department to report that her debit card had gone missing while at a Midland Farmer’s Market after making a single purchase from a company called Anna James Brewing Company. The woman said she got a fraud alert shortly after she left the booth, which led her to believe an employee from the booth had taken her card. In all, investigators said the unknown suspect spent more than $900 at places like Walmart, Rosa’s Cafe, Golden Chick, Murphy’s Gas Station, and the Odessa Motel Inn.

Investigators later obtained surveillance from Walmart and a picture of the driver’s license used to rent the motel room and identified a person of interest. In an interview, that person of interest said that his ex-girlfriend, identified as Morgan, had stolen the card from her place of employment and used it at multiple locations around town.

Investigators then spoke with Morgan, who was already in custody at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, where she reportedly admitted to stealing the card from her former employer’s business. However, Morgan said she didn’t remember using the card but mentioned that if she had used it, it would have been at a “cheaper” gas station, Rosa’s Cafe, and Golden Chick, all places where the card was used fraudulently.

Morgan remained in custody as of Friday afternoon on a combined bond of $31,000.