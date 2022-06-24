ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after police said she assaulted her boyfriend. Kendra Zuniga, 28, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.

According to an affidavit, on June 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1500 block of N Alleghaney Avenue to investigate a physical disturbance. At the scene, police found Zuniga and her boyfriend; the two had argued shortly before police arrived.

Zuniga told investigators she and her boyfriend started arguing after he spent the evening drinking with family. She said her boyfriend got physical with her and choked her to keep her from using her phone. She then said she kicked him to stop the attack. Officers said Zuniga openly admitted to lying about previous assaults and she did not have any visible injuries to support her claim.

Officers then spoke with Zuniga’s boyfriend who said Zuniga started screaming at him for coming home late. He said Zuniga then began hitting and scratching him and at one point she choked him stated she was going to “kill him”. Officers noted the man had visible injuries to his neck.

Zuniga was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $5,000 bond.