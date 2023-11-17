ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to identify a woman accused of paying with counterfeit money.

According to a news release, on November 14, and unknown woman, pictured below, used fake 100-dollar bills at Bath & Body Works, Journeys, and Journeys Kidz Store to make her purchases. The was seen leaving the mall driving a black Cadillac CTS with damage on the passenger side.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0013517. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.