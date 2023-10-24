ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested this week after investigators said she was allegedly caught on camera assaulting a bartender last July. Brittney Stewart, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 27, a woman called 911 to report that she’d been assaulted while bartending at Barbwire and Lace, a bar on W 16th Street. The woman said she knew her attacker, identified her as Stewart, and said the entire incident was captured on video.

Investigators later reviewed that video and confirmed Stewart’s identity using prior mugshots. They also identified a weapon allegedly used in the assault as “brass knuckles” and said the victim walked away from the incident with injuries to her face, including an open wound and swelling.

On October 10, investigators requested a warrant for Stewart’s arrest, and she was taken into custody in the early morning hours of October 24. Stewart remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a $30,000 bond.