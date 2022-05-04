ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after her husband told police she threatened him with knives and tried to set him on fire. Shariet Cooper-Bowlen, 43, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on April 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 5200 block of Clinton Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said he’d been attacked by his wife of 14 years during an argument.

The man told police the argument escalated when Cooper-Bowlen grabbed a box of matches and tried to “light him on fire” by throwing matches at him and placing a lit match to his skin. The victim said he knocked the matches away from his wife and that she then grabbed a knife and threatened him with it. He said he grabbed the knife from her hands, cutting himself in the process, and that she grabbed another knife and pointed it at him. Officers stated the victim had visible injuries, including a burn, to his arms and hands.

Cooper-Bowlen reportedly admitted to throwing lit matches at her husband. She was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $20,000 bond.