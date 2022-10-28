ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly threatened a used car salesman who was trying to repossess her car. Sally June Somers, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to court records, on October 26, a patrol officer with the Odessa Police Department was flagged down at a DK convenience store by an employee from Pete’s Auto Sales. The employee told the officer that he and another employee had used GPS to track down and repossess a grey 2008 Nissan Altima that had previously been sold to Somers; who had reportedly failed to make payments. The man said he confronted Somers and she became “irate” and pushed him out of the doorway of the vehicle and grabbed a black handgun, pointed it at his chest, and pushed him further back. She reportedly then hopped in her vehicle and drove away.

The officer used the employee’s professional GPS service to locate Somers once again. Somers reportedly admitted to pointing a gun at the car salesman, but stated the gun was not real. During a search of the vehicle, investigators confirmed the gun was an “air” pistol; they also found .8 grams of cocaine.

Somers was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Friday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $34,000.