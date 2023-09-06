ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department arrested a woman late last week after her spouse accused her of threatening to “smash his brains” with a hammer. Brandi Dufresne, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to a report, on September 1, Dufresne’s husband told officers that they began arguing after he told her he was leaving for Louisiana. That’s when Dufresne allegedly grabbed a knife and a hammer and threatened to harm him. Dufresne reportedly admitted to grabbing the weapons but claimed she was only going to use them to destroy her husband’s truck and prevent him from leaving town.

Dufresne was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $20,000 bond.