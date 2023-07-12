MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested Tuesday after a months-long investigation that began when an elderly woman reported that her care giver had allegedly stolen thousands from her account. Shaina Lee Groszek, 36, has been charged with two counts of Financial Abuse of the Elderly.

According to court records, the investigation began on April 24 when the 99-year-old victim called the Midland Police Department to ask about filing a police report. The woman told investigators that her home nurse, identified as Groszek, had been writing checks and using her ATM card without permission and that nearly $6,000 was missing from her account.

In an interview with investigators, the victim said Groszek had been caring for her for about a year and had gained access to her checkbook during that time. The woman said when she confronted Groszek about why she never let her see her own checkbook, Groszek allegedly ripped out some of the checks, including the check register, and claimed to have spilled soda on the book.

Investigators began to review the victim’s bank records and learned that Groszek had allegedly written checks to her own apartment complex. She also allegedly used the victim’s ATM card to withdraw money and make purchases at gas stations and stores across the Basin; these transactions were caught on camera, MPD said. Groszek was also accused of stealing her patient’s food stamps, according to court records.

When detectives called Groszek’s employer, they learned that she had voluntarily quit on April 6. Attempts to speak with Groszek were unsuccessful, which prompted investigators to seek an arrest warrant.

Groszek remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has not yet been set.