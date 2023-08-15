ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

According to a news release, on August 12, after trying on clothes, a woman left her purse in a fitting room at the Walmart located on JBS Parkway. Investigators said the woman pictured below has been accused of stealing the purse, without making any attempt to returning it.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0009056. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.