ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month in connection with an alleged theft from her workplace in July. Claudia Toro, 31, has been charged with Theft, a state jail felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 28, officers were notified about a theft that occurred at Family Dollar, located at 611 E 42nd Street. A manager at the store said that on July 25, she noticed that a deposit for $4,212.59 was missing from the bank. The manage said she asked the assistant manager, identified as Toro, if she’d taken the deposit to the bank and Toro confirmed she made the deposit on July 23. Wells Fargo bank, however, stated the deposit was never made.

The report states that in a later conversation with Loss Prevention, Toro “confessed” to taking the money from the deposit to use for rent and groceries.

In September, investigators requested a warrant for Toro’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on October 3. She’s since bonded out of the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a $4,000 bond.