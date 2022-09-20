MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of tools from an area business. Misty Brooks, 44, has been charged with Theft.

According to court documents, the theft happened in early August when Brooks reportedly visited a friend at his apartment that is located on the same property as a local business. No one noticed right away that tools were, missing; however, shortly after leaving the property, Brooks contacted another man and said she had some tools to sell.

That man met Brooks at a credit union and gave her a thousand dollars to purchase more than $10,000 worth of stolen tools. Later, both men put two and two together and realized that the tools were the same tools that had been stolen.

Brooks was arrested on a warrant on September 15 and was later released on an unknown bond.