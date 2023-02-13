ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she threatened her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s family after she told her she needed space. Brenda Lillian Turner, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Stalking.

According to an affidavit, around 8:30 a.m. on January 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Verde Avenue after a man call 911 and said a woman was threatening to drive her car through his garage door if he didn’t open it for her. At the scene, the man said a woman he didn’t know, later identified as Turner, pulled into his driveway looking for his sister. The man said he told Turner his sister wasn’t home and asked her to leave.

At that point, he said Turner backed down the driveway, put her car into drive and accelerated toward him. Investigators said they found skid marks in the driveway that ended less than five feet from where the victim said he’d been standing.

During the investigation, the man’s sister arrived home. According to a report, the woman said she’d told Turner she needed some space because she felt their relationship was moving too fast. The 24-year-old woman said that following that talk, Turner reacted by sending text messages threatening her and her family. Turner alleged stated that she was going to “end things once and for all” at the woman’s workplace.

Turner was arrested on warrants on February 7 and was released the same day on a combined $34,000 bond.