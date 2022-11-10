MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman who allegedly forced Midland Police officers to break a car window because she refused to listen to their commands to exit was arrested earlier this week. Sara Garcia, 29, has been charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Trespassing.

According to court documents, on November 8, officers responded to a parking lot at a business on Crestview Avenue after a woman called 911 and said she’d been assaulted by a woman who was trying to steal her car. At the scene, investigators found the suspect, later identified as Garcia, sitting inside the vehicle. She reportedly refused to comply when officers asked her to exit, forcing them to break the window in order to remove her.

Investigators said Garcia then sat on the ground and resisted arrest, forcing officers to carry to an awaiting patrol vehicle.

Once Garcia was in custody, the investigation continued, and the victim said she’d returned to the parking lot after using a work vehicle to run some errands and found Garcia behind the wheel of her personal vehicle. She said she opened the door of the vehicle and asked Garcia to exit her car, that’s when Garcia reportedly slapped her across the face multiple times and poked her in the eye. Following that assault, the victim called 911.

Garcia did not offer any explanation for her actions other than saying she wanted to “get out of there”. Garcia was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $20,000.