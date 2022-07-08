ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her husband and injured his fingers. Sah Swati, 25, has been charged with Assault Causing Injury.

According to an affidavit, on July 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Big Easy Street to investigate a disturbance. There, officers spoke with a man and woman who said they had been arguing in their bedroom.

The victim said he was trying to leave the bedroom during the argument and that his wife, identified as Swati, pushed him away from the door to keep him from leaving. He said he then climbed through the window to get away and that later when he tried to reenter through the window, Swati slammed the window down on his hands, causing his fingers to bleed.

Officers noted the bedroom where the couple had been arguing was in “disarray” and that the window curtains had been broken. They also observed injuries to the man’s hands.

Swati was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Friday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $2,500.