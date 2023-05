MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of damaging a local business. According to MPD, around 8:14 p.m. on May 12, the woman pictured below allegedly entered the Coin Laundry Wash located at 1407 N Lamesa Road and set fire to the bathroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230512043. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 reward.