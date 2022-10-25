ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly sent another woman an explicit video of a 16-year-old. Elizabeth Garcia, 47, has been charged with Publishing/Threatening to Publish Intimate Visual Material.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began in August when a woman visited the Odessa Police Department to file a report; she said Garcia sent her several text messages and a video that depicted her family member engaged in sexual conduct. The woman explained that several months prior, she and Garcia had encouraged their young family members to end their dating relationship after they were caught sending “lewd and inappropriate” videos to each other. The teens reportedly agreed to end the relationship and said they would delete all the inappropriate content.

Then, in August, the teens “rekindled” their relationship; the woman told investigators that Garcia was not happy that the teens were back together. That’s when Garcia allegedly sent the video- when asked about the video, Garcia reportedly said she sent the text “not for sexual gratification” but so that the woman could see “what type of person” her family member is.

Investigators said Garcia admitted to retransmitting the video and said she did so with the intention of embarrassing the teen and getting him to leave her family member alone. Garcia was arrested on October 18 on a warrant and was later released on a $3,000 bond.