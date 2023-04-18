ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman accused of murdering her adopted child in 2020 will head to court next week, according to District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. Ashley Schwarz has been charged with Capital Murder, as well as Injury to a Child Intentionally Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Injury to a Child Intentionally Causing Serious Bodily Injury by Omission.

Her husband, Daniel Schwarz, is also facing the same charges- it is unclear when his trial will begin.

The investigation began on August 29, 2020, when officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 4300 block of Locust for a medical call. 8-year-old Jaylin was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers learned the child had been punished and was not allowed to eat breakfast and was allegedly forced to jump on a trampoline without stopping for ‘an extended period of time,’ according to an affidavit released at the time. Additionally, police said the girl was not allowed to drink water after jumping on the trampoline. Officers obtained a search warrant a learned the temperature of the trampoline was about 110 degrees and the ground was about 150 degrees, police said.

An autopsy revealed the child died from dehydration.

Daniel and Ashley were granted custody of Jaylin and her younger sister after they removed from their mother’s care. Both Daniel and Ashley have been out on a $600,000 bond since 2021.